Nevada Junior Livestock Show will continue through virtual showcase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO – To adapt to the recent restrictions amid COVID-19, the Nevada Junior Livestock Show will be hosting its annual livestock show online May 4-8.

Youth ages 9-19 throughout the state and parts of California will be judged on their showmanship and knowledge of their chosen animals through videos they submitted online. The event is held in partnership with University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Nevada 4-H Youth Development Program, FFA and Grange Youth.

The youth have spent months raising, grooming and training their market animals. In the process, they learned animal husbandry and became familiar with livestock industry practices. They also learned additional skills, such as record keeping, finances, budgeting and managing time working with their animals. Many participants also competed at county and regional shows to earn the right to participate, which is one reason why transitioning the show online was important.

In addition to giving youth the chance to showcase the results of their hard work, transitioning the show online allowed local businesses to purchase the market animals despite shelter-in-place restrictions. The sales also helped businesses offset some of the impact caused by many of the large meat processing plants across the nation closing due to the pandemic.