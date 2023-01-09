 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada Kids Foundation serves 700 children

The Nevada Kids Foundation wrapped up their 2022 Holiday Donation Drive in Northern Nevada. They served over 700 children from Elko County, Reno, Sparks, Fernley and Carson City, up from just 200 children in 2021.

Their 2022 haul included over 3,500 clothing items, 3,200 toiletry items, 8,000 diapers and pull ups, 850 toys and sports items, over 200 bedding items which totaled over $70,000 in material item donations.

Without nonprofit organizations like the Nevada Kids Foundation, hundreds of local youth would be without the proper winter attire, warm bedding to sleep in, necessary basic toiletries for good hygiene and smiles on their faces while holding those new fun toys.

This success would not have been possible without their amazing 51 local business partners and over 200 individual donors.

