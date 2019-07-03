Have you ever traversed the narrow slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge? Gazed upon Lake Tahoe’s most iconic bonsai tree? Hiked among the vibrant red sandstone in the Valley of Fire? Gazed across the seemingly infinite flatness of the Black Rock Desert?
Do you want an excuse to?
Let Nevada Magazine's 2019 Silver State Scavenger Hunt begin! This year’s hunt is the perfect reason to get out and explore some of Nevada’s most breathtaking natural wonders.
If you already have your game plan, it’s time to get out there and start exploring. Don’t forget to share your adventures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using #nvmaghunt to document your travels. So, for the sake of the Silver State, stay safe, have fun, and start your adventure!
Nevada Magazine has split the state into two zones — Northern and Southern — and chosen 10 notable destinations in each. Simply pick a zone, visit six of the 10 locations in that zone, snap a photo of yourself holding the July/August 2019 issue of Nevada Magazine at each location, and email all six photos to nvmaghunt@gmail.com.
Visit the website or click here for complete rules.
The grand prize includes an off-road experience in a Land Rover. Breakfast and lunch is catered, and the lucky explorer gets to ride and drive with professionals at Land Rover.
For more than 80 years, Nevada Magazine has been telling the Silver State’s story — in Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe and beyond. In print and online, the magazine highlights urban and rural travel, dining, people, history, gaming, events, shows and more.
Visit nevadamagazine.com for more information.
