Nevada Open Road Challenge slated in Ely

ELY – It’s a golden opportunity in the Silver State. Auto enthusiasts can check off a major bucket list item this month at the Nevada Open Road Challenge in Ely.

The event runs from May 12-15. Anyone wanting to compete in an open-road race on a closed public highway is invited to participate.

Hosted by the nonprofit Silver State Challenge Inc., the race runs nearly 120 miles from Ely to Hiko and back along State Route 318.

“You just can’t do something like this in any other sport,” said White Pine County tourism director Kyle Horvath. “Anyone who has the cash, a fast ride, and a strong nerve can compete. You don’t need to be a professional, but you do need to be safe.”

There are several different class levels depending on the speed of your vehicle, but participants do not need a race car to compete. The race has hosted all types of vehicles, from electric cars to pickup trucks. As long as the vehicle can average 95 mph or greater and meet safety requirements, any driver is welcome to register.

Entry fees range from $200 to $900 depending on the vehicle class. The fee includes admission to a weekend packed full of gearhead activities, including a welcome reception, a parade of vehicles, and an awards banquet after-party in Ely. All rookie race drivers are also required to attend the event Driving School.

For more information visit ElyNevada.net.

