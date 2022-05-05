 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nevada Open Road Challenge slated in Ely

  • 0
Nevada Open Road Challenge slated in Ely

Cars line up for the Nevada Open Road Challenge near Ely. This year's racing event is May 12-15.

 SUBMITTED

ELY – It’s a golden opportunity in the Silver State. Auto enthusiasts can check off a major bucket list item this month at the Nevada Open Road Challenge in Ely.

The event runs from May 12-15. Anyone wanting to compete in an open-road race on a closed public highway is invited to participate.

Hosted by the nonprofit Silver State Challenge Inc., the race runs nearly 120 miles from Ely to Hiko and back along State Route 318.

“You just can’t do something like this in any other sport,” said White Pine County tourism director Kyle Horvath. “Anyone who has the cash, a fast ride, and a strong nerve can compete. You don’t need to be a professional, but you do need to be safe.”

There are several different class levels depending on the speed of your vehicle, but participants do not need a race car to compete. The race has hosted all types of vehicles, from electric cars to pickup trucks. As long as the vehicle can average 95 mph or greater and meet safety requirements, any driver is welcome to register.

People are also reading…

Entry fees range from $200 to $900 depending on the vehicle class. The fee includes admission to a weekend packed full of gearhead activities, including a welcome reception, a parade of vehicles, and an awards banquet after-party in Ely. All rookie race drivers are also required to attend the event Driving School.

For more information visit ElyNevada.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County School Art Show returns

Elko County School Art Show returns

ELKO – After a pandemic and school lockdowns prevented the annual countywide school art exhibition for the past two years, this year’s show is…

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week. The first is a sweet female Pit Bull mix (No. 49981899) who is about 2 years old and l…

Students raise and release trout

Students raise and release trout

ELKO — After raising trout in the classroom, Elko High School and Spring Creek Middle School students released the freshwater species into Sou…

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: American office workers are looking for new positions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News