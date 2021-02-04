Nevada Outdoor School rated among top nonprofits

WINNEMUCCA – Nevada Outdoor School has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Nevada Outdoor School provides outdoor education opportunities to inspire exploration and stewardship of nature in Humboldt, Elko, Lander, and Pershing counties resulting in behaviors appropriate for responsible outdoor recreation.

“We are honored to be named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Melanie Erquiaga, executive director at Nevada Outdoor School. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including summer camps, after school programs, outdoor ethics programs, community events and classroom lessons.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Nevada Outdoor School received from volunteers, donors and event participants.

From a Mountain View Third Grade Teacher: “Students love the Nevada Outdoor School programs. They have given students opportunities that they would not have had otherwise.” And, from a Nevada Outdoor School parent, “I have two kids (5&7). They absolutely love all of the camps and programs put on by NOS. They love learning about nature and I love that they also learn to respect Mother Nature and how to help preserve it for future generations. NOS is awesome.”