Nevada Outdoor School receives $20,000 from Community Foundation

WINNEMUCCA -- Nevada Outdoor School received $20,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Nature In My World school-based programs serving youth in Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties.

Nevada Outdoor School (NOS) inspires exploration of the natural world, responsible stewardship of our habitat and dedication to community. Through a variety of youth, training and community focused programs, NOS works to deepen people’s connection to, understanding of and respect for the natural world.

NOS’s school-based Nature in My World Program provides supplemental nature-based education to students across rural Nevada through outdoor learning experiences. Utilizing the outdoors as a “classroom” increases students' “Time Spent Outdoors” resulting in many physical, mental and emotional health benefits. Active, hands-on exploration and outdoor ethics education increases students’ observation skills, problem solving skills, critical thinking skills and pro-environmental behaviors. Utilizing NOS’s Action. Impact. Choice. (AIC) model, through guidance and support, students are challenged to analyze their actions, evaluate the impacts those actions have and choose wisely to positively impact their environment and minimize negative impacts when possible.

“Funding from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada ensures that Nevada Outdoor School can provide quality outdoor education to students across rural Nevada,” says Mealnie Erquiaga, Executive Director of Nevada Outdoor School. “We are deeply grateful for this partnership and the resources needed to properly plan, facilitate and evaluate these programs that motivate and empower youth to responsibly and respectfully explore and steward our natural world.”

Nevada Outdoor School was founded in 2002 to establish an outdoor education program in rural Nevada that would create a sense of land stewardship amongst students of all ages. Over the years, NOS has become the premier provider of outdoor ethics education in rural Nevada. As a Leave No Trace Youth Accredited Program, NOS has proven itself to be effective in meaningfully incorporating Leave No Trace and outdoor ethics education into all their youth programs.

NOS works around the state, with people of all ages, spreading the message of responsible outdoor recreation and stewardship of our natural world. NOS programs inspire people to increase their “Time Spent Outdoors” and provide people the motivation, knowledge and skills to recreate responsibly outdoors.

For more information about Nevada Outdoor School, visit NevadaOutdoorSchool.org. For more information on the Community Fund grants visit nevadafund.org.