WINNEMUCCA — Nevada Outdoor School announces a $5,000 grant from NV Energy to support youth education programs in rural northern Nevada.
Education programs include classroom lessons: monthly standard-aligned, hands-on, inquiry-based supplemental science education and ecology-based field trip programming in Humboldt and Elko counties.
All NOS education programs help develop scientifically and STEM literate, life-long learners with a connection to the natural world and open spaces. NOS education programs instill in youth the desire, aptitude and critical thinking skills necessary to take on careers in natural resources and science while also preparing them to address the complex environmental issues facing our society.
Recognized nationally with a White House Champions of Change award, Nevada Outdoor School’s education programs provide underserved rural Nevada students supplemental science and environmental education and active learning opportunities they would not otherwise receive.
As a 501©(3) non-profit organization, corporate giving programs such as the NV Energy Foundation make a big difference in helping Nevada Outdoor School accomplish their mission and provide programs in our communities.
“With a passion for the outdoors and a desire to make a meaningful difference, Nevada Outdoor School relies on consistent corporate giving partners like NV Energy, to enable us to continue to expand the reach of our programs to more rural Nevada communities and share the desire to care for our communities and environment with northern Nevada students,” said Melanie Erquiaga, executive director at Nevada Outdoor School.
“The NV Energy Foundation’s support of Nevada Outdoor School is helping instill a lifelong love of science and the outdoors in our next generation,” said Carolyn Barbash, VP of Community Relations and Business Development at NV Energy. “Education and programs focusing on environmental stewardship are vital to our state and its resources.”
To find out more information about Nevada Outdoor School and programs in your area, go to: www.Nevadaoutdoorschool.org or call (775) 623-5656.
