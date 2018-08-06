LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Promise Scholarship has begun accepting applications for its second year, allowing students to attend Nevada community colleges at virtually no cost.
Last year saw more than 1,300 students become eligible to receive the scholarship and attend the College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, or Western Nevada College this fall semester nearly for free.
Established by Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature in 2017 and distributed through Nevada System of Higher Education institutions, the scholarship covers any remaining mandatory tuition/registration fees after all other forms of aid are applied. The application is available to any Nevada student graduating from high school or completing a high school equivalency in the 2018-19 school year.
To be eligible, a student must complete the application by Oct. 31, attend two training sessions, meet with an assigned mentor, complete 20 hours of community service, complete all financial aid required documentation, including the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and register for at least 12 credits for the fall 2019 semester.
“Thanks to the Nevada Promise Scholarship the cost of going to college is no longer a barrier for Nevada students,” Chancellor Thom Reilly said. “Last year we saw more than 10 percent of the initial applicants make it through the process. And we hope to see that number grow this year.”
The Board of Regents in June approved a $3 million budget request from the state legislature to cover the cost of the Nevada Promise Scholarship over the next two fiscal years.
To apply, visit the link to the Nevada Promise application http://www.gbcnv.edu/scholarships/nvpromise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.