RENO -- At the 2019 Nevada FFA Convention, held at the University of Nevada Reno in March, four FFA students from the Silver State received national and even international attention for their supervised agricultural experiences.
Matt Brechwald, host of the Off-Farm Income Podcast, interviewed Lillie McKinney of Douglas County High School, as well as Matt Wines, Anthony Barnes and Zach Glenn, all from the Silver Sage FFA Chapter in Spring Creek.
“I was thrilled to sit down with all four of these impressive students. Their accomplishments speak for themselves, but I love to share the amazing accomplishments of FFA students. Especially students from the West because their experiences really show the challenges to agriculture in the high desert areas of Nevada and other states throughout the Intermountain West,” Brechwald said.
Highlights of the student accomplishments:
--- Lillie McKinney lives on a ranch that her father is general manager of outside of Gardnerville. She has started her own herd of cattle, and is also raising goats and sheep. Only a sophomore, she has already been recognized as a “star zone farmer” and has been a silver proficiency finalist.
--- Matt Wines was the Nevada Star Farmer in 2018, and is a silver proficiency winner for beef entrepreneurship. “It was a lot of fun to profile Matt because he lives 75 miles away from Spring Creek High School and lives away from his parents during the school week. Most people from the rest of the country don’t understand just how big Nevada is and how remote some ranches, like Matt’s, can be.”
--- Anthony Barnes is lucky enough to live and ranch cattle right at the base of the beautiful Ruby Mountains. Just two days prior to the interview Anthony had been selected as the 2019 Nevada Star Farmer. And, he and his brothers have started their own herd of registered Angus cattle in Elko County.
--- Zach Glenn had just won the Gold Proficiency Award for agricultural mechanics and will be applying to compete at the National FFA Convention in the same proficiency category. “Out of more than 650,000 FFA students nationally, Zach has already distinguished himself as one of the top 50 in this category, and he is doing it by rebuilding everything from dump trucks to Volkswagen Bugs!”
The achievements of these four members of Nevada FFA have now been exposed to thousands of listeners all across the United States as well as internationally.
Brechwald stated, “we have lots of agricultural listeners from all 50 states. We receive thousands of listens from Canada, Australia and England as well, so these student’s stories will be heard worldwide.” Interviews with these Nevada FFA students can be heard on Spotify, iHeartRadio, iTunes and Stitcher, or on the podcast website www.offincome.com.
