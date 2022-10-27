Nevada Rotarians complete Italy trek

ELKO -- Rotarians Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser returned to Elko this month after a 28-day trek across Central Italy. Along with Jim Ludwick, another Rotarian from Las Vegas, they walked more than 300 miles from Florence to Rome to raise awareness and funds to eradicate polio forever. Polio is an incurable disease that primarily affects children below the age of 5, killing them or crippling them for life.

Hankins said the trek was difficult in the initial days while hiking in the Apennine Mountains. She added that the opportunity to meet with Italian Rotarians in Florence, Assisi and Rome made the trail challenges worth it. Several Italians and Italian clubs were supportive of and contributed to the “One Step Closer” Campaign to eradicate polio.

Since launching its polio eradication program, PolioPlus, in 1985, Rotary International has contributed more than $2 billion to fight polio. In 1988, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was formed by Rotary International and its partners, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (The Gates Foundation and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance later joined.) Today, only one strain of wild poliovirus (wild poliovirus type 1) remains in circulation. Types 2 and 3 were eradicated in recent years. It is possible that we are only a few years away from eliminating this disease altogether.

Mauser expressed appreciation for the generous support of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, the Rotary Club for Global Action, the Rotary Club of South Florence, the Yelm Rotary Club as well as Rotarians from several clubs and locations. In addition, he said, many local individuals in the Elko area, as well as family and friends have made this campaign a success.

Polio eradication will be one of history’s greatest public health achievements, with polio following smallpox to become only the second human disease eradicated from the world.

The “One Step Closer” Campaign ends October 31. The campaign has raised $28,500. With the generous match of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, this will provide nearly $90,000 to support the fight against polio. Funds will be used for immunizations, environmental monitoring, contact tracing and other purposes.

There is still time to move Rotary one step closer to eradicating polio forever. You can contribute to this effort at: https://raise.rotary.org/michaelwmauser/fundraiser. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.