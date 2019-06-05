ELKO – It all started with Sandhill Magee, who once lived near Montello.
Marlin “Dee” Pruitt remembered the old mountain man who had lost part of his arm and foot when he worked for the railroad. He never forgot how Magee, who was “a colorful guy,” gave him a penny or two when he was growing up in Montello.
When Pruitt retired he decided to research Magee’s life to write about him, but there wasn’t much he could find. Pruitt changed course and decided instead to work on a book about the community where he was born.
“I have a collection of books on Nevada, but there’s not much written about Montello,” Pruitt said.
The publication of Pruitt’s book, “Montello Remembered” seeks to tell the story of a tiny community that Pruitt believes has been missing from much of Nevada's history. The book is on sale at Northeastern Nevada Museum’s gift shop and at Montello’s grocery store.
Using recollections, stories, oral histories, photographs, newspaper clippings, letters and telegrams, the book tells the story of Montello through much of the 20th century. It also gives some insight into the eastern Elko County town, its citizens, and, in particular, the Pruitt family.
“My dad was a railroader machinist … and my mother was the postmaster,” Pruitt said. Delbert Pruitt later served as an Assemblyman in the Legislature for one term and once served as justice of the peace and deputy sheriff under Elko County Sheriff Jess Harris.
A certificate signed by President Harry S. Truman appointing Elizabeth Pruitt to her position is included in the book.
The small mining and ranching community was first named Bauvard and founded as a terminal agency by the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1869, according to “Nevada Place Names” By Helen S. Carlson. The name was later changed to Montello.
Located about 11 miles from the Utah border on State Route 233, Montello was connected to the railroad and two other industries: mining and ranching. The town once served as a supply point for the gold mines of Delano, 36 miles north of Montello; and it was a shipping point for the UC Land & Cattle Co., now known as the Winecup Gamble Ranch.
The town never seemed to enjoy a “big boom” the way other communities did when gold mining was putting small towns on the map, Pruitt said.
“Mining was very important there, but it wasn’t the big boom like Virginia City and Sacramento, although there were some good mines there,” Pruitt explained. “The railroad was kind of low key.”
Although the sale of the Winecup to actor James Stewart gained Montello some attention, Pruitt said it didn’t impact the town’s fortunes.
“It was a big thing, but it wasn’t blown out of proportion,” Pruitt said. “It didn’t have the appeal, I guess.”
Two stories that epitomized the Wild West brought some fame to Montello over the years. The cattle rustler “Crazy Tex” used his cow shoes on the Gamble Ranch to disguise his footprints and steal cows. There was also the attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo express car on the Central Pacific Railroad that only netted $10 for the six bandits.
“The train robbery became famous, and it’s written about quite a bit,” Pruitt said.
Once at a population of between 700 and 800 people, the town has now decreased to about 90 year-round residents, Pruitt said, with mostly retirees settling in and around Montello.
“It’s a character community, I guess you’d say,” Pruitt stated.
The Pruitt family, including his two brothers, moved to Carlin in 1950 when he was 12 years old. Pruitt finished school there and attended college in Utah before moving back to Carlin and marrying his high school sweetheart. They raised their family in Elko and now live in Lamoille.
He taught math at the Nevada Youth Training Center for 16 years and, after getting his real estate license, opened Pruitt Realty.
“We were small, but we were fun,” he said.
Now retired, Pruitt, 81, spent about 18 months working on the book, verifying dates and sifting through newspaper clippings and other things that his mother saved over the years.
Without some of Montello’s “old-timers” to interview, Pruitt said he feels that there are gaps in Montello’s history that were not included in the book, adding he tried to reach out to grandchildren of former residents to get more stories.
Pruitt said he wants to hear from anyone with a connection to Montello to fill in those gaps to help paint a bigger picture of the town for a possible revised edition of the book.
“I really hope that I get some feedback from it and maybe some more stories and things that I’ve forgotten, or that I maybe didn’t even know what happened and they are important in later years,” Pruitt said.
The experience was an enjoyable one for Pruitt as he put together the book. He researched much of it at the museum with the help of archivist Toni Mendive and compiled it with the help of Aubrey Moore.
“You can’t thank those people enough,” he said.
He hopes everyone will enjoy reading the stories about Montello and seeing the old photographs. The most recent picture featured on the cover was taken in 2000 of former residents, many of whom were related to Pruitt.
“[There’s] a little bit of history in there [and] some little yarns from my childhood in there that they might take a little bit of humor from it,” Pruitt said.
But ultimately, he hopes the town might get some recognition that it hasn’t received for decades, and people “maybe appreciate the little town a little more.”
