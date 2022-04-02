New horsemanship group off and running

WELLS — A new horsemanship organization, the Youth Equestrian Development Association, has been started to teach skills of equestrian riding in competition. YEDA is very active back east with many teams and competitions, but it is just starting in the western part of the country with teams only in Nevada, Washington, and Arizona at this time.

The program encourages development of riders’ skills, emphasizes exposure to scholarship opportunities, and encourages making connections with college programs. The Mission statement is to provide an equestrian riding program for youth students via both instructional and experiential learning opportunities.

Recently organized, the High Desert Horsemen are participating in the national YEDA organization, the first in Nevada to do so, and are off to a running start.

The first horse show for the horseman group was held at the B Bar M Arena in Wells on March 26. The group held their first meeting in January and the members started riding in February.

This team was organized by Laurel Wachtel, a well-qualified leader/coach. She is an AQHA judge and two-time AQHA Profession Horseman World Champion. has been coaching students for more than 30 years.

Wachtel also served as show manager for this year’s show. Other show officials were Show Steward, Christina Hunter, Show judge Jessi Gordon, Show secretary Erin Smith, Ring Steward Maria Pate and announcer Paula Otto.

The minimum number of shows to have an opportunity to compete as a state qualifier at the National Competition is two. The Wells team can attend a second show on April 30, that will be held in conjunction with the NQHA Hairy Horse Show at the Wells Arena as well.

The National Championships are June 23-26 in McDonald, Tennessee.

YEDA is for youth 4th grade through 12th, including riders with disabilities who desire becoming better horse riders and better competing at horse shows in horsemanship classes. Skills that the rider is judged on are the ability to handle the horse as the rider puts the horse through different patterns of walking, trotting, loping, reversing direction and backing up.

The youngest riders start with very basic requirements of controlling the horse and at each advancing level of competition the requirements of controlling the horse to perform more gaits with different complicated patterns are placed.

Team members are required to take lessons from their coach and attend team practices. Members do not need to own a horse but need to acquire one for their lessons.

The YEDA season, like other school sports, runs from August to May with the National competition in June. After high school graduation, a YEDA member can compete at the college level and earn scholarships.

