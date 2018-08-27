LAS VEGAS — Nevada System of Higher Education announced it has a new logo that was created by Vivek Bhardwaj, a student majoring in information systems at the University of Nevada, Reno.
The logo was selected from 66 designs submitted by students from schools throughout the NSHE system via a system-wide design competition. The winning logo received approval at the Aug. 24 Board of Regents meeting in Las Vegas.
Bhardwaj’s logo was one of three finalists considered by the Board of Regents. The other two logos were created by Emily Duke and Erwin Carpio, both graphic communications students at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
According to Bhardwaj, his design uses five stars to represent the five strategic goals of NSHE. The first point is represented by the graduation cap atop the state, and growth is symbolized in the sweeping lines created by the placement of the stars. These lines also move viewers’ eyes from left to right of the first line of the text.
In addition to the honor of having his work selected to represent NSHE for years to come, Bhardwaj will receive a $2,000 cash prize provided by NSHE.
According to Chancellor Thom Reilly, the agency has much to be proud of with 10,000 graduates in spring 2018, more than 100,000 students enrolled statewide, and several targeted initiatives, including those focused on preparing an educated workforce for a new Nevada created by a growing technology sector and greater economic diversification.
“To that end, we took a look at the official seal that has long been used as NSHE’s logo, and decided we needed to develop a brand mark that is more contemporary and more meaningful to those we serve – Nevada residents,” said Reilly. “Who better to turn to than our own talented and skilled students at universities and colleges throughout the state? We couldn’t have been more pleased with both the response for submissions as well as the final logo, which is clean, modern, sophisticated and relevant to our mission.”
According to Reilly, NSHE is also committed to expanding its communications efforts to ensure Nevadans better understand and appreciate the academic achievements and milestones of the state’s universities and colleges, which each have reason to celebrate their respective successes.
“This new logo has a distinctive, recognizable look that will hopefully become a readily identifiable symbol for higher education in our state,” said Reilly.
Reilly noted the new logo may be used in concert with the traditional seal on official documents.
“We are in the process of defining when and where to use the new logo and the current seal. But ultimately, we believe the new logo will become a more recognizable mark for NSHE that better speaks to our mission and purpose.”
