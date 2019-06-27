SPRING CREEK – A new principal will be leading Spring Creek Christian Academy starting in August.
Jo Sherwood was hired as Patrick Herman accepted an offer to become the community director for the Pilgrim Radio Network in Carson City.
“This was a heart-wrenching decision,” Herman said of stepping down as principal. “I will miss the Academy and our families, but I know that God has a plan in leading my family away from our beloved Spring Creek and this incredible school ministry.”
Herman has been employed by the Christian radio station for more than 20 years, working as a broadcaster.
Sherwood has served on the academy board for many years and teaches high school. The board unanimously approved her as the next principal, Herman said.
“Jo is a perfect replacement for my position,” Herman said. “She has a love for Jesus and a love for these students. I am confident that she will do an amazing job.”
Founded by Herman in 2008, Spring Creek Christian Academy began with a small group of students in the basement of Ruby Mountain Bible Church. Three years later, the church moved to a new location on Spring Creek Parkway.
The academy is not part of any church, Herman said, explaining that it is an autonomous ministry established to meet the needs of Elko County students. The academy’s motto is: “Educating Minds & Training Hearts.”
“I believe that God has providentially kept our doors open all these years,” Herman said. “I have watched Him work miraculously through people and organizations since day one.”
The academy is the only Christian school in Elko County and serves kindergarten through 12th grade. Along with the accelerated Christian curriculum, and despite the lack of funds, the Academy has offered some pretty impressive programs, Herman said.
Spring Creek Christian Academy owns and operates its own radio station (MY 99.7) and Herman said there are plans to initiate a robotics program for its students in the fall.
“We are small, but we have been able to do big things,” he said.
Spring Creek Christian Academy has always worked diligently to keep tuition costs minimal so that more students could attend, Herman explained. Tuition only pays for a portion of the costs required to run a school. The academy also receives donations through the Newmont Legacy Fund as well as thoughtful individuals who wish to see the academy survive and hopefully thrive.
Herman called the academy a priority for this region, saying alternative education must be available in a growing community such as Elko and Spring Creek. He asked the community to continue supporting the school.
“Please continue to uphold this ministry in Spring Creek both prayerfully and financially,” Herman said. “I believe that this academy is vital for the well being and growth of Elko County.”
Although Herman will step down from his post as principal in August, he plans to continue on as a school board member for the 2019-2020 school year.
The academy’s first day of school is Aug. 26.
