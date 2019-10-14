New sound system honors Spartan

SPRING CREEK — Last spring, a new sound system was installed in the multipurpose room at Spring Creek High School. The sound system is recognized as a massive upgrade from the previous system, with a cleaner, louder sound and a more pleasant appearance.
With this new sound system less money will be spent on hiring DJs and sound technicians for dances and other events. Instead, the money will go to the departments involved in production.
In an interview with former SCHS principal Keith Walz, he spoke about the decision to install the new sound system,
“The speakers needed to be replaced because we needed better speakers for drama performances, school dances and banquets.” He then pointed out how the speakers in the multipurpose room hadn’t been replaced since the school was built, so it was long overdue.
The sound system was funded with money from a memorial fund created by the family of a late former student, Mickey Cochran. The fund was established after his passing, whereas the family decided they would like to use the remainder to fund an upgrade at the school. Thanks to this funding, the school will be tremendously benefited. Everyone here at SCHS sends a special thank you to the Cochran family.
The speakers will be employed in all of the ensuing events held in the multipurpose room, and will greatly benefit all parties involved. In an interview with drama teacher Marie Binger, she revealed how the sound system will benefit future productions, saying, “The new sound system is a great addition to the school. It can be used for so many different purposes. It has made my job a lot easier because of not moving speakers in and out of the room.”
She then continued on about the technical benefits, “[The speakers] also are safer higher up away from the direct placement they used to be in.” Binger added it was difficult for new technical equipment to be paired with the older system.
“The old system and speakers were starting to go and were too sensitive to the new purchased equipment like mics and lapels.”
In viewings of a recent drama production, people definitely notice that the sound system is considerably more satisfactory than it was in the past; the actors can be heard so much clearer and the audience didn’t have to strain to listen.
The transitions were far more seamless without having to move the speakers in and out as Binger said, and everyone was overall impressed with the upgrade.
The school thanks Relax and Style and Carlos Guzman for their assistance in receiving and installing the new sound system. Another big thank you to Mr. Albisu’s welding class for building the protective cages around the speakers.
