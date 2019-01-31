Do you want a glimpse into the future of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering? Emerging talent, open mic performances and youth education programs are setting the stage for the next generation of storytellers, musicians and artists at this year’s event.
Thanks to 35 years of poets inspiring millennials, including their own children and grandchildren, the gathering is starting to see younger performers and audiences who are eager to participate in cowboy culture during the week-long event.
The tools to cultivate younger audiences have been in place already, said Kristin Windbigler, executive director of the Western Folklife Center, and now “we’re just sort of elevating it and amplifying it.”
“[We’re] foregrounding it,” added Brad McMullen, programs and gathering manager at the Western Folklife Center. “[We] provide a place for them to feature their voices and make sure these new voices are integrated throughout.”
Invited to this year’s event and classified as “Emerging Talent” are Colton Blankman, Sareena Murnane, and Forrest Van Tuyl. Each performer has been sponsored through a scholarship, and speaks – or sings – from their experience on the range, immersed in the cowboy way of life.
Van Tuyl will join Josh Dugat and Olivia Romo in the “New Voices” show at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the Turquoise Room at the Elko Convention Center, and it exemplifies how the gathering is providing outlets for spotlighting younger talent, McMullen said.
“New voices can be discovered and get their chance,” McMullen said of those who participate in open mic shows for poetry and music throughout the gathering.
This year, nine poetry open mics and six music open mics are available for all performers, while the Teen and Young Buckaroo open mic showcases on Jan. 30 and 31 offer an avenue for youth to try out their presentation skills.
Experienced poets, such as Joel Nelson and Randy Rieman, are some of the veteran performers of the gathering who dedicate their time to working with youth, offering advice and tips to the participants.
School assemblies are another way that poets and musicians engage students throughout the Elko County School District, McMullen said, adding that there will be other ways schoolchildren are encouraged to participate in folk arts.
This year, a square dance caller and swing band will travel to schools in the area to give dancing lessons ahead of the Square Dance for the Family workshop at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse.
Also comic artist Marek Bennett will spend three days with students to teach them how to draw and publish comics, in addition to his two-day workshop on Jan. 29 and 30 for ticketholders in the Elko Convention Center’s Turquoise Room.
“I’m really excited for that in the schools,” McMullen said. “That’s something I wish I had gotten as a kid.”
Windbigler said that this year shows how much the gathering has become multigenerational with mentoring from the established poets, musicians and artists, and said she believes it is vital to promote that enthusiasm to newcomers, especially through the open mic shows.
“It’s really important that as an organization and as an event that we celebrate everybody who is making art, and we make them feel safe,” she said.
“New voices can be discovered and get their chance.” {&textAlign: right}Brad McMullen {&textAlign: right}Programs and gathering manager {&textAlign: right}Western Folklife Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.