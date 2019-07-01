{{featured_button_text}}
Newmont donates to school district

Newmont presented $80,000 to the Elko County School District in June. From left: Jeanne Jackson, director of elementary education; Jayme Donovan, Newmont; and Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

ELKO – Newmont donated $80,000 in June to the Elko County School District as part of its ongoing support of education.

The donation will be put toward the 2019-2020 school year and will be available to school district personnel who submit a grant application to the district’s grant committee, said Jeanne Jackson, director of elementary education.

Jayme Donovan of Newmont presented the check to Jackson and Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

“The Newmont grant funding supports projects in youth, education, recreation, art, music, culture, history, health and welfare, underserved populations, environmental and civic enhancement,” Jackson said.

The district’s grant committee is responsible for sub-granting the money to worthy school projects and scores applications based on a rubric, Jackson added.

The grant program started about 2008 and covers a wide variety of resources used by teachers such as laptops, smartboards, FOSS Kits, playground equipment, and AirTracks.

In the past year, Chromebooks were awarded to four campuses in the district, said Jackson.

