RENO -- The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization has announced that the competition to determine who will be the next Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen will be held on June 22-23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, in Stateline.

“Bally’s Lake Tahoe has been amazing to work with, and we are excited to welcome 27 of Nevada’s most driven women to their beautiful property in one of the most beautiful locations in Nevada” said Co-Executive Director Brooke Allen-Burnstein.

Miss Nevada Competition week will begin in Reno on Sunday at Rancharrah, sponsored by Olson Real Estate Group, with a welcome ceremony and the fourth-annual Regional Fashion Show. This event is free and open to the public and will feature the 27 young women competing as well as current Miss Nevada Heather Renner and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen Megan Dwyer.

Renner placed Top 7 at Miss America and won the Equity & Justice Scholarship earning an overall total of $35,000 during her time with the Miss Nevada and Miss America Scholarship Organizations. She is a recent graduate from UNLV with a major in theater and double minor in political science and vocal performance. Upon graduation Heather was asked to join the Utah Shakespeare Festival as a soprano.

Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen Megan Dwyer was a Teen’s in Action Finalist at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen winning over $8,000 in scholarships and recently won first place at the State Finals for Speech and Debate, breaking Elko High School’s record for the most points earned. She will attend the University of Arizona W.A. Franke Honors College this fall.

“We could not be prouder of these young women and all they have accomplished. All of which was made possible in part thanks to our incredible sponsors, Viper Apparel, State 36 Clothing Co, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, McKenna & Shauna Home Team with Keller Williams Group One and Richard Haley with Prime Lending” said Co-Executive Director Jillian Helget.

Tickets for the competition at Bally’s Lake Tahoe are on sale now at MissNevada.org.