“I don't know of another nurse who has fought harder for her patients as much as Nicole does,” said one of the nominations for Nicole Sirotek, winner of our People’s Choice honor.

“Nicole’s resume and bedside manner are uncanny. I for one, and this country, are lucky to have a nurse willing to put everything on the line to save lives. She is a true humanitarian and awesome nurse. Not to mention she is a new mommy and still managing to advocate for citizens all over the world and her community.”

Sirotek said she wanted to become a nurse for the same reason many people do: “I wanted to help people. Nursing is a personal and professional calling. It attracts the type of people who want to show up to the front row of human suffering and try to make a difference through caring and compassion.”

Also like many others, Sirotek said she is a second-career nurse.

“My original education was in biochemistry and psychology with extensive field and laboratory research training in HIV/AIDS epidemiology, genetic recombination and splicing, genetic variation and mutation, and bioinformation processing using nucleotide BLAST technology.”