ELKO – The Elko County Fair turns 99 this year. With that many years of practice, the event is sure to begin without a hitch Friday morning.
The fair starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 23.
“Everything is the same as last year, just bigger and better,” said Angela Taravella, a fair volunteer and wife of the fairgrounds caretaker.
“I know that there are going to be a lot of 4-H exhibits, the barns are going to be completely packed, and we have a lot of race horses.”
Nevada Stallion Stakes and the National Reined Cow Horse Association competition begin at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Horse racing begins at 1 p.m. The Elko County Barrel Racing event starts at 4 p.m. in the second arena.
A new event, “Elko’s Got Talent,” was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. but it had to be canceled due to lack of entries.
“We only had five entries,” said Terra Hooiman, home arts superintendent.
The fun starts up again at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25 with the Nevada Stallion Stakes and NRCHA Show.
The races begin at 1 p.m. The deadline for entering the branding competition is at 5 p.m. The branding eliminations begin Aug. 30.
“The big barrel race is on Saturday night. Horse races start Saturday and Sunday.”
Home arts entries are being accepted from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
4-H livestock entries are due at the auction barn between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 29
“We will have the road [Fairgrounds Road] closed starting Monday,” Taravella said. “They are setting up and people always forget. It’s also the first day of school. The road opens up on the fourth.”
