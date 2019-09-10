{{featured_button_text}}
NNRH and Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko received a donation from the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. From left, Steve Simpson, NNRH CEO; Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO; Gwen King, NNRH community investment committee member; and Steve Burrows, NNRH director of community relations.

 ELKO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital donated $5,700 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko towards their annual support campaign.

“Giving back to the youth of Elko is something we take pride in,” said Steve Simpson, NNRH CEO. “There are many families and kids in Elko County who need help and we are very happy to step up to the task.”

“We are lucky to have such a great organization, like the hospital, on our side,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO. “We love to continue our relationship with the entire NNRH staff, and year after year, they always help in any way they can.”

Last year, NNRH made a donation to the club’s annual support campaign of $5,700.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“Giving back to the youth of Elko is something we take pride in,” Simpson said. “There are many families and kids in Elko County who need help and we are very happy to step up to the task.”

“We are lucky to have such a great organization, like the hospital, on our side,” Bahr added. “We love to continue our relationship with the entire NNRH staff, and year-after-year, they always help in any way they can.”

This year the B&G Elko staff and teen members cooked hamburgers and hot dogs at the hospital’s picnic in July.

“This relationship grows each year and we hope this partnership will continue to help all of Elko County,” Bahr said.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments