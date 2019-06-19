Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registrations for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 seasons are now open through Aug. 1.
The fall season begins Aug. 26 and runs until Oct. 19. Spring play resumes after spring break in 2020.
The first year was a success and more opportunities for youth soccer players will be offered this summer, said Rusty Bahr, vice president of NNYSA soccer.
“We had a great turnout for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 seasons,” Bahr said, “and we will continue that momentum this summer with Challenger Soccer Camp starting Aug. 5 with over 100 youth registered already and travel/competitive soccer programs starting for all divisions this week.”
Due to an increased amount of players, early registration for the upcoming season is encouraged to avoid being left out, Bahr added.
Elko and Spring Creek registration is all online by visiting www.nnysa.org, or for those without internet access, call 775-299-2752.
The soccer organization has teams for boys and girls, ages 4U to 14U who live within the Elko County area.
All youth are invited to play, Bahr said. An option for very young players is the Mini-Kickers program.
“Mini-Kickers, for the little guys and girls born in 2016, is a great program to introduce little ones to soccer,” Bahr said.
The cost per player is $130. That includes both fall and spring seasons, which are $65 per season. It feeds cover the costs of the uniform, referees for games, end of season awards, the end of season tournament, a free key tag and more. Payment plans are available.
NNYSA is a proud member of US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the United States serving boys and girls in Elko County and Northern Nevada.
Those interested in volunteering as a coordinator, coach, referee, or helping with travel soccer, email info@nnysa.org.
“We have a lot of ways to join into soccer and look forward to another great season,” Bahr said.
Visit www.nnysa.org for more information, or follow and like NNYSA on Facebook.
