NNYSA holds tryouts for Elko, Spring Creek teams

The fields will soon be drying out, and it’s time for soccer season to begin.
Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA) has open tryouts coming up for travel and competitive Soccer in U8 – U14 Divisions with teams in Elko and Spring Creek.
Boys and girls are welcome to come to the tryouts. Dates and times and more information can be found online at www.nnysa.org.
The travel program is a great way for youth who want to advance their development and join a team with similar skills.
Tryouts in Elko for Elko United begin June 19 and conclude June 28 at Fifth Street Fields. Spring Creek tryouts for Spring Creek United begin June 17 and run until June 27 at Schuckmann’s Sports Complex.
During the tryouts, each player’s overall skill will be reviewed. For parents, there will be an overview of the program, including costs and projected tournament dates.
Players are encouraged to attend and prepared to play with shin guards, cleats, ball and water.
Elko United will practice in Elko at Mountain View Fields, and Spring Creek Teams under SC United will practice at the Schuckmann’s Sports Complex in Spring Creek.
NNYSA is a proud member of US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the United States serving boys and girls in Elko County and Northern Nevada.
Anyone interested in volunteering for coordinating, coaching, travel soccer, or being a referee, please email info@nnysa.org.
To learn more, find Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association, NNYSA, on Facebook, or visit their website at www.nnysa.org.
Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA), a nonprofit organization, is an affiliate for Nevada Youth Soccer Association and US Youth Soccer. NNYSA serves youth in Northern Nevada and Elko County, providing recreational and developmental soccer avenues for youth, with travel leagues, the Olympic Development Program, and soccer tournaments and clinics in Northern Nevada. NNYSA’s programs provide a fun, organized, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game.
US Youth Soccer is the largest youth sports organization in the country and the largest member of the United States Soccer Federation, the governing body of soccer in the United States. US Youth Soccer registers more than 3.2 million players annually, ages 5 to 19, and over 900,000 administrators, coaches and volunteers in 55 member state associations. For more information, visit www.USYouthSoccer.org.
