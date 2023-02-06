ELKO – The Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association invites children born in the years 2008 through 2019 to register for the upcoming 2023 Spring season.

NNYSA boasts the biggest youth sports league in Elko County. Registration can be completed at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko now until March 10, 2023.

The season consists of weekly practices and six games with an end-of-season tournament. Registration is $70 for Spring season only and $20 for Mini-Kickers.

NNYSA offers a 10% discount to returning Fall 2022 athletes. The league provides a fun and organized environment for players at every level of the game.

Teams under 15U are not co-ed. Information at nnysa.org and questions can be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko at 775 738-2759.