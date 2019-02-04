NNYSA spring registration open

Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association (NNYSA) registration for the Spring 2019 season is now open through March 17 all online at www.nnysa.org.
Boys and Girls ages 4U to 14U who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Mini-kickers for the little guys and gals is a great new program for only $35. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league that is ONLY $65 Per Player which includes uniform, Refs for games, End of season awards, end of season tournament, free league t-shirt and more! Payments plans are available as well.
Registration is not required for those who already played in the fall. Season runs April 8 and ends with the tournament on June 1.
Visit NNYSA.org for more information. You can also email info@nnysa.org or call 775-299-2752 for more information. Follow and like us on Facebook by searching NNYSA.
“We had an exciting fall season and almost have 500 youth signed up already. We look forward to another organized, fun season for the youth in our area,” said Janell Silva league president.
Registration is all online except if you do not have internet access, you can call 775-299-2752 for assistance.
“We have added the Mini-Kickers Program for little guys and gals born in 2015 so they get the opportunity to enjoy the sport at a young age,” said Rusty Bahr, Vice President of the NNYSA soccer league.
The recreational youth soccer season includes eight weeks of play; one to two practices a week; uniforms; field fees; referees; and end of season award.
NNYSA is a proud member of US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the United States serving boys and girls in Elko County and Northern Nevada. If you would like to volunteer for coordinating, coaching, travel soccer, or being a referee please email info@nnysa.org.
NNYSA, a non-profit organization, is an affiliate for Nevada Youth Soccer Association and US Youth Soccer, the largest organization in the country and largest member of the United States Soccer Federation. NNYSA serves youth in Northern Nevada and Elko County, providing recreational and developmental soccer avenues for youth, travel leagues, Olympic Development Program, soccer tournaments and clinics in Northern Nevada. NNYSA’s programs provide a fun, organized, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game.
About the United States Youth Soccer Association (US Youth Soccer) – US Youth Soccer -The Game for ALL Kids!® is the largest youth sports organization in the country and largest member of the United States Soccer Federation, the governing body of soccer in the United States. US Youth Soccer registers more than 3.2 million players annually, ages 5 to 19, and over 900,000 administrators, coaches and volunteers in 55 member state associations. US Youth Soccer programs provide a fun, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game. For more information, visit www.USYouthSoccer.org.
