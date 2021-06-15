NNYSA travel team wins Yellowstone Cup

ELKO – The NNYSA U9 United Girls traveled to Rexburg, Idaho, this past weekend to play in the annual Yellowstone Cup.

They battled against tough teams, including the Bonneville Youth Soccer League and Portneuf Valley Soccer Club United Travel Teams, winning three games and shutting out all the teams in the tournament.

The Yellowstone Cup had a record number of teams registered, playing a new venue at Madison High School Stadium and Sports Complex, in addition to fields at Riverside Park.

The U9 girls added many new players and are starting to work well together, resulting in perfect timing for the tournament.

NNYSA United operates many travel soccer programs for various age groups from U7 up. Our program collaborates with the NNYSA Recreational soccer program to help give athletes who are ready to play at a more competitive level.

Some of our goals are to create a soccer environment that is both age and ability appropriate for the youth. Youth become technically competent soccer players who can accurately control and pass the ball, and effectively attack. Defenders are also taught to be critical, independent thinkers on the field.