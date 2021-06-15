 Skip to main content
NNYSA travel team wins Yellowstone Cup
NNYSA girls U9 travel team winners

The NNYSA U9 girls travel team poses after winning the annual Yellowstone Cup tournament June 12-13 in Rexburg, Idaho. Front row sitting from left, Averie Hornbarger, Zailey Young, Kinley Thomas and Maelynn Church. Middle row standing from left, Johnni Goicoechea, Italy Morgenstein, Brooklyn Bahr, Annie McConnell, Brooklyn Montgomery, and Lexi Watkins. Back row standing, from left,  coaches Jace Church and Rusty Bahr. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The NNYSA U9 United Girls traveled to Rexburg, Idaho, this past weekend to play in the annual Yellowstone Cup.

They battled against tough teams, including the Bonneville Youth Soccer League and Portneuf Valley Soccer Club United Travel Teams, winning three games and shutting out all the teams in the tournament.

The Yellowstone Cup had a record number of teams registered, playing a new venue at Madison High School Stadium and Sports Complex, in addition to fields at Riverside Park.

The U9 girls added many new players and are starting to work well together, resulting in perfect timing for the tournament.

NNYSA United operates many travel soccer programs for various age groups from U7 up. Our program collaborates with the NNYSA Recreational soccer program to help give athletes who are ready to play at a more competitive level.

Some of our goals are to create a soccer environment that is both age and ability appropriate for the youth. Youth become technically competent soccer players who can accurately control and pass the ball, and effectively attack. Defenders are also taught to be critical, independent thinkers on the field.

Additionally, we believe every player is capable of improving his or her overall soccer performance and we are committed to providing the support and instruction from our coaches to give our players the best opportunity to reach their potential regardless of age or level.

Each year NNYSA United Travel soccer holds tryouts for competitive soccer at the end of May and the beginning of June. This is the time for those interested in a higher level of play to attend a tryout. For more information, visit nnysa.org.

