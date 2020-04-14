No Stigma Nevada: Virtual therapy dog is perfect pet for quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In today’s grim world of social distancing and isolation, our computers, iPhones and iPads have turned to pretty much every kind of virtual reality known to mankind. In addition to the basic conversations held on Skype, FaceTime and Zoom, now there’s virtual dance parties, cocktail and happy hours, online family and alumni reunions, even online Scrabble games played by two or more individuals from their perspective pieces of digital machinery. These are all great ways to stay social, battle loneliness, and simply stay sane during coronavirus days.

Cruising through the Internet for other virtual ideas, I came across one perfect for me and my 4-year-old chocolate-colored pitbull-boxer named Bella: Apparently these days there are virtual therapy dogs that pose in front of a computer for others to imbibe their love and kindness, kind of like zoos that stream their animals live in their own habitat as they lie in the mud, nuzzle their offspring or eat from a tree.