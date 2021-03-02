NV Fitness strives to fit your lifestyle

ELKO — Finding fitness is something that most people need to concentrate on, especially during this past year of staying indoors and isolating ourselves. One new gym focuses on offering a sociable setting for keeping or getting into shape during stressful times.
“There was an opportunity where we had a lot of people that we knew did not have a gym to go to,” said NV Fitness co-owner Keith Allen. “I started at the high school one summer hauling dumbbells every single day for one class at 5:30. We ended up having a good following. Toward the end of the summer there was a decision to be made: Do we wash our hands of this or do we keep it going?”
That was the summer of 2017.
“We didn’t really have a location or charge anybody,” Allen said. “We decided to find a physical location and make it legitimate. We looked all over town and did not find a space that fit our needs. We contacted a friend who has a shop at his house and we rented out his shop. We opened up for a year and a half.”
In February 2019 the business moved to Railroad Street.
“We literally outgrew it (the garage), and then we moved here,” said co-owner Alana McKinney.
The gym is focused primarily on group fitness, but the owners do offer one-on-one training.
“It’s a personal investment we take with each individual person,” Allen said.
“We have created community and a family,” McKinney said. “We do things outside of here together. We do a lot of activities and have potlucks. It doesn’t matter if you are at an athletic level or at the beginning, everybody is welcome here. Our members are so supportive of everyone who walks in here.”
Allen was a group fitness coach at another gym for a short time. McKinney trained at home and then went to the gym where Allen was one of her first coaches.
“All of our coaches are required to do continuing education and training,” McKinney said.
“Our staff is very diverse,” Allen said.
The gym offers a variety of classes several times throughout the day, including kettlebells, strongman and conditioning classes.
“We are both certified in ‘Active Life’,” McKinney said. “It is a company owned by doctors. They train us on working with people’s injuries after they have done physical therapy.”
“There is a point where someone gets cleared after physical therapy or post-surgery and they are free and clear to do other things,” Allen said. “There is still a gap there; can you jump back in and do the same things? Probably shouldn’t, so we take a look where that injury was and work on deficiencies and strength.”
Unlimited membership to the gym costs $125, but drop-in options and other packages are available.
“The group setting is a huge priority,” Allen said. “A large part of the population does not feel comfortable coming into the gym because of lack of confidence or not knowing what to do. We lead you through the class.”
“We have all tried it by ourselves and we find excuses — don’t do it, not go as hard or fast — and it doesn’t end up being a good workout,” Allen said.
“The first step is to come in the door,” McKinney said. “We just want people to get moving to feel better about themselves and life. Everything else will fall into place once you have that confidence.”
“You are doing diet and exercise to fight off disease, not just Covid,” Allen said.
The owners have been very cautious during the pandemic and have people spaced out during lessons. They sanitize after every class.
“If we make you feel better in here, hopefully you will feel better out there, too,” McKinney said.
—
2019 Elko Lady Indians Soccer Highlights: