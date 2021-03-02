NV Fitness strives to fit your lifestyle

The gym is focused primarily on group fitness, but the owners do offer one-on-one training.

“It’s a personal investment we take with each individual person,” Allen said.

“We have created community and a family,” McKinney said. “We do things outside of here together. We do a lot of activities and have potlucks. It doesn’t matter if you are at an athletic level or at the beginning, everybody is welcome here. Our members are so supportive of everyone who walks in here.”

Allen was a group fitness coach at another gym for a short time. McKinney trained at home and then went to the gym where Allen was one of her first coaches.

“All of our coaches are required to do continuing education and training,” McKinney said.

“Our staff is very diverse,” Allen said.

The gym offers a variety of classes several times throughout the day, including kettlebells, strongman and conditioning classes.

“We are both certified in ‘Active Life’,” McKinney said. “It is a company owned by doctors. They train us on working with people’s injuries after they have done physical therapy.”