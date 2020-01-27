NV Gold Mines donates to STEM education

Nevada Gold Mines recently presented a social investment of $75,000 to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools throughout Elko County.

Elko County School District will use the contribution to update science labs at West Wendover High School, Wells Junior/Senior High School, and Jackpot Junior/Senior High School where lab facilities have not been retrofitted in over 30 years.

Collectively, these schools offer physical science, biology, chemistry, ecology, physics, design and modeling, and robotics courses to more than 519 students per year.

Craig Kyllonen, West Wendover High School’s principal, said he is very pleased to have received the investment from Nevada Gold Mines.

“The funds donated are being used to update and modernize the science lab and classrooms,” Kyllonen said. “The exciting things we plan to purchase include 3D printers to assist students in learning programming, engineering, and design skills. We are also purchasing equipment to amplify and study DNA. WWHS’s STEM program is being enhanced with the newest and latest technology which will allow our students to gain knowledge for future careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.”