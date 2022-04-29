World Migratory Bird Day field trip slated May 14

World Migratory Bird Day is officially celebrated on the second Saturday in May (May 14, 2022) as migratory birds journey to nesting sites and on the second Saturday in October (October 8, 2022) as they return to wintering areas.

This is the only international education program that celebrates the migration of hundreds of bird species between their nesting habitats in North America and wintering grounds in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. This activity engages participants at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada.

This day highlights the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. World Migratory Bird Day aims to draw attention to the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them. Participants explore how to identify birds, how to connect with them, and the beauty of their songs, the mysteries of migration, and the astounding power of flight. Over 86 million Americans enjoy the past time of birdwatching.

Locally the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter is offering a field trip to celebrate the joy of birding. This field trip has been done multiple times over the past decade with great success. We will meet at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Lower Lamoille Road at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. At this point people can decide if they wish to use their own vehicle or carpool with others.

Mark and Lois Ports will be in the lead vehicle. They will stop at multiple locations to bird. Our route will take us through sagebrush steppe, pinyon-juniper woodlands, riparian areas and agricultural fields. The morning portion of the trip will end at the Lamoille Grove. Here people can relax and eat lunch and of course do some bird watching.

For those still wanting more birding we will drive to South Fork State Recreation Area where will be able to pick up waterfowl species and hopefully some raptors. SFSRA does require a $5 per vehicle fee. Wear sturdy walking shoes or boots, dress for the weather. Bring water, lunch, binoculars and spotting scopes and cameras are optional. Be aware that there are no restrooms facilities except at Lamoille Grove and South Fork.

This is a great opportunity for all levels of birders. Everyone helps identify the birds. Discussions will be held as we look for field markings, listen for songs and watch behaviors to help us identify the birds. Families with children are welcome but all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. It will require times of silence as we stealthily approach areas where we expect to find birds.

Neotropical migrants are birds that spend their winters south of the Tropic of Cancer in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. They migrate to North America to take advantage of the abundant insects to be found in Northern America’s springs and summers. We hope to see the Swainson’s hawk which migrates from the tip of South America (Argentina) back to our area to breed. Traveling around 6,000 miles each way, it undertakes one of the longest migrations of any North American bird of prey.

Other neotropical birds we hope to see include the Bullock’s oriole, western tanager, lazuli bunting, black-headed grosbeak, yellow warblers and if we are lucky bobolinks. There might even be an early hummingbird to see.

Last year’s field trip on May 8, 2021 we saw 53 species on the Lower Lamoille Road. During lunch at the Lamoille Grove, we added four additional species. That afternoon at South Fork State Park we added 19 more species for a total of 76 species seen that day.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Lois Ports at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com for further information.

To learn more about our area’s birds, plants and other wildlife follow us on FaceBook at Bristlecone Audubon. Contact us at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com if you would like to receive our digital newsletter or would like more information about the field trip.