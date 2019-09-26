You are the owner of this article.
On location: Elko Mural Expo

Murals take shape

Erik Burke uses a lift to reach the highest points of the south side of the Stockmen's Casino. Burke created the inaugural mural on Ogi Deli last year as the kickoff to the Elko Mural Expo.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO -- Large-scale works of art are going up all over downtown Elko on the first day of the Elko Mural Expo. Check out some of the artists as they painted their murals Thursday morning. 

