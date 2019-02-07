Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Cedarville University student George Byerley of Battle Mountain, whose major is mechanical engineering, was named to the Cedarville University Dean's List for Fall 2018.

This recognition required Byerley to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rachel Jackson of West Wendover was named to the Fall Semester President’s List at Des Moines Area Community College.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Jackson is studying criminal justice and homeland security at the college.

