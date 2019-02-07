CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Cedarville University student George Byerley of Battle Mountain, whose major is mechanical engineering, was named to the Cedarville University Dean's List for Fall 2018.
This recognition required Byerley to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
------
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rachel Jackson of West Wendover was named to the Fall Semester President’s List at Des Moines Area Community College.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
Jackson is studying criminal justice and homeland security at the college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.