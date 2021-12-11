 Skip to main content
On the Edge of Common Sense

On the Edge of Common Sense: All Natural Beef

Baxter Black

It’s true that my steer is all-natural I’ve dispensed with all vaccines and drugs. Not one pesticide is poured on his hide.He’d be lonesome without all the bugs!

The lice are his own peanut gallery. The ticks and the heel flies too. He scratches all day while they nibble away. But it does give him something to do

I’ve no use for antibiotics. For those drenches and potions and pills. He’s had a rough time, but now he’s doin’ fine. Though he’s pore as an ol’ whippoorwill. He’s had rickets and double pneumonia.He’s a veteran of all that I’ve learned. Coccidiosis, Leptospirosis, And the scours are waiting their turn.<

So you see all you slavers of science, Who depend on hi tech for it all. My steer is alive, weighs three twenty-five. But, he only turned seven last fall!

