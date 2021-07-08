On the Edge of Common Sense: Aunt Effie and The Virus

Aunt Effie was the ‘Neighborhood Healer’ in her community of Noble, OK. When I was visiting and scraped my arm or had a stomachache, she always had the right potion, poultice, roots, soak or fern to treat the ailment. Her husband, Uncle Leonard, was an authority on the ailments of cows and mules. That was 20 years before the widespread availability of penicillin in 1939. The lifespan of the average person was 47 years old. Today, it is 78 years old (pre-Covid).

That is just one example of the uncountable human lives science has saved by diseases cured and prevented, not to mention those of domestic animals. My time practicing veterinary medicine was mostly in feedlots, on big ranches and dairies, on range ewes and saddle horses. I spent and used millions and millions of dollars to save animal lives and prevent disease. All my medicines were approved by the USDA (vaccines) and the FDA (pharmaceuticals), and took years of testing to prove that it did what it said on their labels.