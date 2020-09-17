On the Edge of Common Sense: Avocado Rustlers

The Farm Bureau organized and by working with the Sheriff’s department was finally able to convince the proper politicians that the once minor shoplifting of an avocado had grown into a thriving black market and was causing significant losses.

First they passed laws with teeth. Stealing avocados can be a felony punishable by up to one year in prison or $5,000.00.

They implemented a chain-of-evidence procedure that established a value on the stolen goods immediately so the avocados did not have to sit in the evidence room until the time of trial.

Farmers signed up with the National Property Registration Service, O. A. N. It enabled them to report a theft at 3:00 A.M. The sheriff’s office punched in their number which had been expanded to include explicit directions to any of the farmer’s groves. Reflective numbered markers, like street signs were posted at the exact locations. Sheriff’s deputies, including their canine corps and helicopter could then converge on the location in a matter of minutes.

With the thumping helicopter overhead lighting the area and snarling dogs in hot pursuit, the midnight thieves soon found themselves treed, tried and trundled off to San Quentin.