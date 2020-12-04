On the Edge of Common Sense: Both Sides

Yeah, he wished he was a cowboy but just at times like this

(Yup, he’s glad that he’s a cowboy but there’s times on days like this)

When he spent the day ahorseback and had time to reminisce

(When he spends all day a’horseback thinkin’, ‘Wonder what I’ve missed?’)

Never thinkin’ about Monday, ‘bout the real life he led

(Never knowin’ if it’s Monday, if he’ll ever get ahead)

Just the smell of sweaty horses and the peace inside his head

(Just the smell of sweaty horses and a blanket for a bed)

How he really could’a been one if the cards had fell that way

(How he grew up punchin’ cattle, had no other cards to play)

But he never had the option he had other cards to play

(So he never had the option, it was bound to be this way)

And he sees the hired on wranglers when he passes them the reins

(And he sees the weekend cowboys when they’re handin’ him the reins)