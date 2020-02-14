On the Edge of Common Sense: Carol's Story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m gonna take the four-wheeler and go through the other gate where the heifers were ‘cause it’s closer to the mineral feeder and I can check that windmill while I’m there and fill the feeder. See ya in a bit.”

A bit passes.

“Where were you?” he asked, “I moved the heifers by myself and fixed another windmill. When you didn’t show up I started lookin’. What are you doin’ back here anyway? You could have come out the other gate. You were closer to it, ya know.”

She took a deep breath and replied bravely, “I got the heifers through the Staple Gate but it took so long to close it I turned the wrong way. I followed the road to the windmill we’d checked and realized I’d gone too far (not to mention the heifers disappeared). So I remembered what you’d told me, “If you ever get lost in the Big Pasture get up high, then you can see fence. Go to the fence and follow it to a gate.” (Which is as useless a piece of information to someone like her as finding your way home by looking for moss growing on the north side of trees when you’re lost in the woods).