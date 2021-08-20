On the Edge of Common Sense: Corn Country Landscape

Corn country landscape—painted late summer—high clouds, heavy with moisture waiting for afternoon to thicken and darken and start raising Cain.

You can see for miles. Brown, green, yellow patchwork pieces of a giant jigsaw puzzle. Feedlots in the distance, their pens spread out like dark blankets on the side of a hill.

On the horizon to the north and south I can count three spray planes circling over the corn like buzzards. They are so far away I cannot hear them.

Closer I can see circle sprinkler lines leapfrogging over the tops of corn rows taller than a pickup and thick as pile carpeting. The stalks stand straight and tasseled. They remind me of a crowd waiting to hear the Pope. An orderly group. Corn is seldom unruly.

The fields of sunflowers are less organized. They are Woodstockers, jostling and stretching to get a glimpse of the morning’s performer.

Suddenly I pass a farmstead. Acres of lawn with a butch haircut from the side of the road to the first row of corn. Who mows all this, I ask. A windbreak. Deep green, paint-by-number rows of pine trees and juniper. Beautiful, yet somehow out of place.