On the Edge of Common Sense: Crossbred Stew

They built a Brangus with a cross and found out what to do.

They stirred the pot a couple of times and made Beefmaster heifers.

Descendants of Bos indicus are now cross bramer stew.

We like exotic crosses in the feedlot and the show ring,

The old line English cattle now, no longer look so smart.

But it should not go unmentioned when passing out the credit.

If they’re only part exotic, then what’s the other part?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0