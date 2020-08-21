On the Edge of Common Sense: David and Goliath of television

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The farmer has always been a peasant.” – Richard Blinco, Idaho

When the market crashed in 1975, Richard had a ranch, feedlot, dairy, potatoes, alfalfa and a packing house.

Here we sit 45 years later and not much has changed. Today less than 1.3% of the American population, (and 7% in Canada), is involved in production agriculture. We, who are left with the responsibility of feeding the ever-growing population that now stands at 331 million people. We do it. It is lots of work. We have an enormous amount of scientific, technical, medical, and mechanical research and dedication looking over our shoulder as we break the ground, plant the wheat, brand the calf or drive the truck.

Imagine a ‘Nóngmín’ bent over in a rice field a thousand years before Christ came, not much different than a farmer bent over a furrow, feeling the soil today. What is our motive…inspiration? Do we say, “We’re feeding the world”? “I’ll get famous!” “The big money”?

No. It is as simple as “It’s what I do.”