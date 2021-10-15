On the Edge of Common Sense: Deer Hunting Cow Lick

I’ve got a mule deer hangin’ on my wall from northern New Mexico so I could relate to Rafael’s story.

He had joined two of his cousins for a deer hunting trip near Cuba, NM where his uncle had a cabin. They arrived late and missed the first day because cousin Dee Dee was going through changes in her life. To be fair, Dee Dee was a good hunter so her ditsy behavior was unexpected.

Rafael had agreed to guide, cook and pack. He was up at 5 am getting the cook stove ready, the firewood gathered and making a racket. By 5:30 he could hear Dee Dee getting ready. A waft of something floral floated from her room. A sugary sweet lilac scent filled the cabin and made his coffee taste funny!

“What the heck are you doing?” he asked.

“Putting on lotion,” she answered. “Women of a certain age need to protect their skin.”

He knew she was recently divorced and maybe she was trying to be more desirable. That could explain her mood swings. He tried to be understanding.