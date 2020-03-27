On the Edge of Common Sense: Equal Opportunity Cowboy

Betty Lynne is a cowboy. If you don’t believe it ask her husband to show you the snapshot of her bruise.

Last summer they had a cow killed by lightening on their ranch. They figgered they’d better bring in the orphaned calf. The afternoon of the rescue, Betty Lynne saddled ol’ Frosty, a reliable ex-Appaloosa race horse. That allowed Sean, her husband, to ride T-Bird, one of the colts they were training.

They trailered to the pasture. Sean stayed outside the bunch, practicin’ quarter circles and slides, while Betty Lynne searched for the little black heifer calf they knew to be the dogie. She spotted the calf and eased up. She missed the easy shot. The calf was wild as a deer and evaded loop after loop as Betty Lynne and Frosty chased her back and forth across the Montana horizon.

Frosty was losing patience and Betty Lynne was frustrated. As she said, she never claimed to be a header and has always been envious of men who are not hampered by fallen bra straps while in hot pursuit of a critter. “Messes up yer swing,” she says.

At last she’d lined up on a decent shot and let sail a pretty loop. Suddenly aware of the drama unfolding in front of her, the biggest, fattest cow in the county looked up from her grazing and stuck her head square in the loop!

