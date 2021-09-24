On the Edge of Common Sense: Excuses For Keeping Culls

I try not to make this column too educational but sometimes there is a need that can’t be ignored. When ranchers and cowmen work their cowherd, they are often under pressure to cull cows that they have developed a peculiar fondness for. Their excuses for keepin’ the ol’ darlin’ can be pretty feeble.

I present to you a list of excuses which can be used as a handy reference while yer standin’ there at the chute.

“I always keep the roan cows. They’re good luck.”

“She’s a good marker.”

“She’ll be good as new once the hair grows.”

“She can see just as well with one eye. Saw that horn off.”

“We can turn her out on the J.P. That’ll wear of those long toes.”

“My sister had a C-section and we didn’t ship her.”

“It just takes a little time for a knocked down hip to heal.

“I read Playtex has a new cross yer heart veterinary bra for swing bags.”

“So she’s a little thin …it’s just the Jersey comin’ out in her.