On the Edge of Common Sense: Feedlot Heroes

It's not often that reporters come by here and spend a day

​ And the stories that they usually write are mostly expos é

​

And I really can't remember any artist incidents.

​ All the painters that I've ever seen were workin' on the fence.

'Cause nobody wants to see us cowboys dressed in overshoes

​ In our insulated covies on a feedlot winter cruise,

​

Sortin' fats in some bleak alley with the mud up to our knees,

​ Shovelin' bunks or treatin' sick ones, fightin' flies or allergies.

I take a little nap sometimes, in my chair there after lunch