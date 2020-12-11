On the Edge of Common Sense: God bless the FFA

I’m takin’ you back to the summer of 2003. Out of the blue I got a call from Patrick Gottsch, a member of the well-known Nebraska ag family. He told me he was building a TV channel dedicated solely to agriculture and the rural community. I asked if he had any programs lined up? He said, “Yes, we are filming the entire National FFA Convention!”

I admit it made me raise an eyebrow.

My Oklahoma family were farmers. It is in my blood. I joined the Las Cruces, New Mexico FFA. On to New Mexico A&M, then CSU vet school, then large animal practice. Almost every job I’ve held has been in the livestock business. Even after I became a speaker, I fed cattle, now I’ve been running cows. I give credit to my ag teacher, Rupert Mansell, who guided me in the direction that I would follow the rest of my life.

After I became an “agricultural banquet speaker”, the FFA has remained a regular part of my speeches; 44 appearances nationwide including 7 national conventions. I know the exact number because I learned to keep accurate daily records in FFA.