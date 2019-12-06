On the Edge of Common Sense: Goddess of the Hunt

Diana, goddess of the hunt, stands as a Roman heroine to a long line of female hunters. Even today there are many who have followed in her sport that deserve to have their name written in mythology.

Our Diana, we’ll call her Center-Fire Charlotte, is well known for her prowess up and down Hyde Creek in the high and wild country of central Idaho. The legend goes that one morning Charlotte was on her way to work in town when she spotted a bunch of does grazing by the reservoir. She climbed out of her car, quietly closed the door, lifted her rifle from the trunk and started after them. Sage, bunch grass, rocks, brush and pine seedlings gave way as she stalked across the clearing in her cashmere sweater, skirt and medium heels.

Single mindedly she tracked, eye on the ridge of the dam, swatting the occasional biting fly. Cresting the ridge in a crouch she saw the deer beneath her. In the midst of the does a good sized buck reared his majestic head. Center-Fire drew down and dropped him.

She stood over the clean kill and asked the deer’s forgiveness. She carefully looked all around. Sensing the all clear she decided to gut him on the spot.