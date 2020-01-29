On the Edge of Common Sense: He Wondered How He'd Tell Her

The rancher told his foreman, “Looks like things are gettin’ tough
The price of calves is deadly, heck, there may not be enough
To pay the note this winter, I’m already overdue
What with buyin’ that new tractor, shoot, it wuddn’t even new
‘Course I’d bought the neighbor’s cow herd back when things were lookin’ good
Then we had that bout with Anaplaz, which I never understood.
We buckled down and rode it out but luck weren’t on our side.
You’ve worked for me for twenty years, you know how hard I’ve tried.
I’m not worried for my own self, it’s mother and the kids
I don’t know how they’ll take it if they put us up for bids.
The last two kids were born here in that house where you live now
We’ve raised’em right and taught ‘em all there is about a cow
And now they’re off to college to explore a new career
But deep inside they’re plannin’ to come back and live right here.
But that’s never gonna happen. The writing’s on the wall.
It’s what I’ve always dreaded and today I got the call.
Bankruptcy’s hangin’ over me. The lawyer says I’m through
I’ve lost it all. A lifetime’s work. I don’t know what I’ll do.”
The cattle foreman nodded. But his mind was faraway
On doctor bills and braces, pickup payments left to pay
He glanced up to his little house, his kids and wife and truck,
And wondered how he’d tell her. But he said, “Boss, I wish you luck.”