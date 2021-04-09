On the Edge of Common Sense: Here, By The Owl

A while back I was asked who has had the greatest influence on my life. I hadn’t ever given it much thought, like most folks, I guess. After considerin’ for a while I came up with six people that I could say actually affected the direction of my thinkin’. My dad, Doc Brimhall, John Basabe, Red Steagall, Patrick Gottsch and Rupert Mansell.

Mr. Mansell was my vo ag teacher in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1961-1962. “Here by the owl. The owl is the symbol of wisdom...” It’s hard for a 16-year-old kid to evaluate wisdom. I remember Rupert, as we referred to him behind his back, tryin’ to teach that rag tag bunch of boys anything (it was all boys back then). Lots of us really didn’t have much in the way of money. Our projects included 4 or 5 scraggly sheep, or a couple of steers, some pecan trees, rabbits or whatever. Sure, there were a few boys whose folks were good farmers and had impressive projects but most of us didn’t. Rupert treated us all the same.