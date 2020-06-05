On the Edge of Common Sense: Hind Speak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Hey buddy, maybe you'll rope better after your horse foals. Ha ha!"

"Thanks, pal. I had a horse like yours once. But his brain was so small his head caved in and he bit his own ears off! Look it's starting in yours... see that indention."

The quick retort. That clever comeback, the snappy rejoinder that puts the annoying smart mouth in his place. The French call it Esprit d'Escalier - the wit of the stairway. In my case it would be better called Esprit d' Much Later. I don't think of what I wished I'd said till I'm tossing and turning at two o'clock in the morning.

My normal response to the roping chide would have been more like, "Huh? Oh. It's a gelding. Yeah, I guess you know, I get it. Ha, ha. Duh!"

The trick is to let the tormentor step into his own trap:

"My gosh, Bill, if I had a bull that threw calves like that I'd sell'im as quick as I could!"

"You had... you did. I bought him at yer yearlin' sale two years ago!"

"This is ridiculous havin' to nearly undress to get through airport security."

"I've never heard anyone say that who's been hijacked."