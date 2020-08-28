On the Edge of Common Sense: Just words

Sometimes we just need encouragement. "You did the best you could." "You looked like you won from where I sat." "It sure runs better after you worked on it."

Most everyone is the most important person in someone's life. It is no small responsibility. It should be a crime if we don't realize and recognize that importance because what you say can have such long lasting effect.

"I believe you got the makin's of a world champion." Kaycee Field’s dad.

"I know you can do it, but be careful." Gus Grissom's wife, Apollo I crew.

"Believe in yourself." Martin Luther King's Sunday School teacher.

"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country..." JFK

"Write about what you know." My college English professor after giving me an F on a poem I wrote for a class assignment.

"You'll never amount to anything." Too many of us, too many times.

Words ... like burrs under a blanket, like nails in a coffin.

Like a single match in a sea of gasoline.

